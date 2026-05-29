Sierra Vista nonprofit founder becomes first veteran to win Pro Football Hall of Fame character award

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tim Kirk and his wife Cathie Goodman opened Warrior Healing Center in 2020 with the mission of reducing the number of veteran suicides in the Sierra Vista area. Earlier this year, Kirk was recognized for this mission by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kirk is the first veteran to receive the Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Character, which is in its first year.

"When they told me that I had been selected, I was just blown away, you know, speechless," Kirk said.

Goodman, who serves as director of the nonprofit, credited Kirk's vision for the center's impact.

"This place would not be happening if it weren't for Tim's vision, and so everything that's happening here is happening because we're doing the hard steps that are needed to help fix the problem," Goodman said.

The nonprofit helps connect veterans with resources and navigate programs to get what they need. It also serves as a safe place for people to go.

Kirk knows firsthand how a person can be affected mentally and physically after serving. He spent 10 years in combat areas, 3 of which were in Afghanistan.

"You do what's right, not what's easy. You always take care of the troops, and when troops are suffering, you respond, and that's what this has been," Kirk said.

Kirk said he hopes his story helps other veterans and communities.

"We just wanted to create a place where they could go and have someone really care and really do something, like Kathy said, 'Roll up your sleeves and get involved,'" Kirk said.

"This award just highlights the good work that's being done in this particular community, that every community across America can do some form of this that will make a huge difference," Kirk said.

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