Sierra Vista nonprofit continues 13-year tradition of bringing Christmas joy to children in need

With Thanksgiving over, Christmas is now the focus for a Sierra Vista nonprofit that has been spreading holiday cheer for more than a decade.

The 13th annual Santa on the West End event is happening Sunday, and all of the gifts collected for the event are going to children in need, to help them have a Merry Christmas.

Mary Borunda started Santa on the West End to help families who can't afford gifts during the holidays — something personal for her.

"I really didn't think it would come this far. I thought a couple years and it'd be over with. But no," Borunda said. "I just want to help everybody."

When the event started 13 years ago, resources were limited.

"There (were) no toys. There was only a goodie bag with apple, orange candy and nuts," Borunda said.

Now each child gets a toy, blanket and stuffed stocking. Other nonprofits also hand out free items at the event.

"It's a lot of work. It is not easy, but it's very rewarding. I enjoy doing it," Borunda said.

All of the toys are donated or purchased with money donated to the nonprofit. The funds raised have allowed them to serve more than 200 kids since 2020.

"It brings me joy, because I know what it is to struggle, and I don't like to see families struggling, especially around the holidays," Borunda said.

Borunda's house is full of gifts, but she says there's still room for more.

"I wish I could give them more than just one gift. That is my hope that one day they won't just get one gift. Because I know a lot of kids, a lot of families struggle, especially around the holidays," Borunda said.

The free event starts at 1 p.m. at the VFW in Sierra Vista (549 Veterans Dr, Sierra Vista).

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

