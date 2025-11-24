Sierra Vista man receives first-ever Sentinel of Life Award for heroic rescue

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — David Escobar has been honored with the city's inaugural Sentinel of Life Award for his courageous attempt to save a man's life during a house fire.

David Escobar, 28, was walking in his neighborhood when he saw smoke from a block away and heard a man calling for help. Without hesitation, he rushed to the burning building and pulled the man to safety.

"I would have done whatever I had to have gotten him out. I would not have let him burn in there. That wouldn't have happened," Escobar said.

The Sierra Vista Police and Fire Departments created the Sentinel of Life Award to honor exceptional courage and selfless action in saving someone's life. Escobar became the first recipient earlier this month.

"I don't see myself as a hero. I just did what I think any good person would do," Escobar said.

Fire Marshal Don Foster said the community has many people willing to help during emergencies.

"We do have a lot of people in this community to do those kind of things. Dave is the first to get this award. But you would be surprised about how many people out there just act when there's an emergency going on," Foster said.

Despite his heroic efforts, the rescue has left Escobar with mixed emotions. The man he saved later died from smoke inhalation at a Tucson hospital.

"Maybe, if he would have survived it, I would have felt different about it, you know, but to know that I'm wearing an award around my neck and the gentleman is no longer here, it just doesn't settle right with me," Escobar said.

"I know I shouldn't carry guilt from that," he added.

For Escobar, whose family has deep roots in Sierra Vista, receiving the award was both meaningful and humbling.

"To receive an award from a community that my family has its roots so deep inside. It's just, it was very surreal, very humbling," Escobar said.

The tragic incident has inspired Escobar to pursue a new career path.

"I wanted to make a difference, to help somebody in a different way. It made me want to go to school to be a nurse," Escobar said.

The woman who set the fire has been charged with arson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

