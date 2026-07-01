Sierra Vista library celebrates America's 250th with community art exhibit

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Public Library is celebrating America's 250th anniversary with a new art gallery featuring pieces made by community members. The 21 works on display showcase what America looks like through the eyes of people who live in the area, including favorite places across the country and right here in Arizona.

Susan Abend and Erica Merritt, librarians at the Sierra Vista Public Library, said the exhibit was designed to reflect the breadth of the country.

"We wanted a wide variety, because I mean, we are such a large country with such a diverse populace and landscape," Abend and Merritt said.

The response from the community impressed the librarians.

"I'm kind of blown away by how talented our people are, because I can only draw stick figures, so I am extremely impressed by by everybody's entries," Abend and Merritt said.

Among the winners were siblings who drew inspiration from past family vacations. Rafe Yost, 10, and his sister Cecilia Yost, 12, each took top honors in their respective age groups.

Cecilia said real-life experience shaped her approach to the canvas.

"I thought it would be easier to paint if I had seen it in real life, because pictures sometimes don't give you everything, but if you've seen it in real life, you kind of know what it looks like," Cecilia said.

Rafe found his inspiration at Glacier National Park, completing his winning painting over 3 days.

"I like painting the snow because they added like it made it look like more 3D," Rafe said.

Cecilia painted Spider Rock in honor of the Navajo Tribe.

"It's like a sacred land to the Navajo people. So I thought that would be very well for the theme, because it represents America," Cecilia said.

The artwork will be on display for the rest of the month as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

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