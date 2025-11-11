Sierra Vista hosts 30th annual Veterans Day parade

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista's 30th annual Veterans Day Parade proceeded with community support despite notable absences due to the government shutdown that prevented Fort Huachuca soldiers from participating.

The parade featured veterans and service organizations marching down Fry Boulevard, cheered on by community members who gathered to show their appreciation for military service.

"It's a huge void. It is an absolute huge void. We depend so much on our military here," said Randall Groth, a veteran.

Veterans make up roughly 16% of Sierra Vista's population, making the annual parade particularly significant for the community.

"I have served. I have given my all to this country, and they're giving back to us, showing appreciation for our service to this great country," said Clea McCaa, Sierra Vista's mayor.

The parade typically concludes with soldiers from Fort Huachuca, but in their absence, JROTC programs from Buena and Tombstone high schools stepped in to represent future service members.

"We just absolutely would not be here without our military forces and without the veterans that help serve these communities," Groth said.

McCaa emphasized the importance of the community's continued support for veterans.

"It means the world that they come show their support. Come cheer us on, come see service organizations that serve from World War Two or the Korean War, and just appreciate our veterans for serving our great country," McCaa said.

Despite the challenges posed by the government shutdown, the mayor stressed the parade's ongoing mission.

"We're doing this to show our support to our veterans and continue doing this to uplift the great city of Sierra Vista," McCaa said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

