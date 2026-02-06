Sierra Vista hospital upgrades cardiac care lab to save more patients

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista has completed $1.3 million in upgrades to its cardiac catheterization lab, expanding access to life-saving heart care in Cochise County during February's Heart Health Month.

The improvements came just in time for patients like Eugene Grinde, who suffered a heart attack on January 20 and was brought to the hospital for emergency treatment.

"It was like an 80-pound sledgehammer hit me in the chest. So it was something that I mean, I just thank the Lord that I'm here today," Grinde said.

The hospital's investment in new equipment addresses aging technology and provides more reliable care for cardiac patients in the region.

"It was just aging out, and so it's a matter of, when do you invest and that's always the age-old question," said Scott Avery, CEO of Canyon Vista Medical Center.

For longtime Sierra Vista residents like Grinde, the upgraded facility means they no longer have to travel to Tucson for emergency heart care.

"I've lived here my whole life, and it used to be that you'd have a heart attack, you'd go to Tucson, and with everything here, you know, this is a godsend," Grinde said.

Dr. Fadi Fahad, medical director for the cardiac catheterization lab at Canyon Vista Medical Center, emphasized how critical timing is for heart attack patients. The distance to Tucson can significantly impact patient outcomes.

"Treated within 90 minutes, there's minimal to no damage to the heart, especially, if you know you're far away from a hospital like this, time is of the essence," Fahad said.

Following his treatment, Grinde had the opportunity to personally thank the doctor who saved his life.

"I'm here to be able to see you, know, talk to you, and then be able to see my grandkids and everyone," Grinde said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

