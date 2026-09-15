Sierra Vista first responders honor two men who saved a coworker's life with CPR

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two men are being recognized by the Sierra Vista police and fire departments for saving a coworker's life after he suffered a seizure and cardiac arrest at Fort Huachuca.

Staff Sgt. Dakota Wallace and Wayne Smith received the Sentinel of Life Award during a ceremony at Sierra Vista City Council Chambers last week.

Jason Sheets, a member of the 213th Aviation Regiment, had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest while at work on Fort Huachuca. When Smith noticed something was wrong, he approached Sheets to check on him.

"Went over check on the individual and basically tapped on, no response, whatever, and he started sliding out of his chair," Smith said.

Smith and Wallace immediately began performing CPR while first responders made their way to the scene. Wallace described the two working in sync to keep Sheets alive.

"I think we are communicating like really effectively. Like I asked the money needed, and then we just kind of got to work. He was giving compressions, and then I was hoping with the breathing whenever whenever I was needed," Wallace said.

When paramedics from Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services arrived, they were able to detect a pulse.

"He got his own pulse back and a heart rate, and towards the end of the call, he started breathing on his own," paramedic Bob Fields said.

Wallace said his focus throughout the ordeal was on getting Sheets home safely.

"I just wanted to make sure he got home to his family. I also didn't hear anything until a couple days later, whether he was okay or not," Wallace said.

Smith said the recognition was never his motivation.

"I didn't do it for any award or anything out of it, and I did it for the person. Just glad he's okay," Smith said.

The most important guest at the awards ceremony was Sheets himself, who attended to personally thank the men who saved his life.

"Without them, I would not be here today," Sheets said.

Sheets said he came to the ceremony to show his appreciation and to honor the character of the two men.

"Partially recognition of of who they are as individuals and showing my appreciation for them, being able to say thank you, and kind of keep up the good work," Sheets said.

Sheets also had a direct message for Wallace and Smith.

"For those two gentlemen, thank you very very much. I literally owe my life to them," Sheets said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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