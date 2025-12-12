Sierra Vista firefighters need toy donations with eight days left in toy drive

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Department is in the middle of its 54th annual Christmas toy drive, but donations are coming in slower than usual this year. With just eight days left until delivery day, firefighters say they don't have enough toys for the 750 children they're planning to serve.

"It seems like things are a little slower this year. I think the economy has affected some people. I think probably the shutdown to some extent, but I have confidence and faith that we start ramping things up," said Don Foster, fire marshal with Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services.

The toy drive ensures about 750 kids in Sierra Vista have a present to open this holiday season. Foster says that's the same number of children as last year, but they're seeing many new faces.

"We're seeing a bunch of newer families, new faces this year. And I think that's partly driven by the economy, how things were going off with layoffs and stuff. This is a big military town," Foster said.

The tradition was inspired by the Sierra Vista fire crew, who discovered a local family they were called to help didn't have any gifts for their children. For Foster, the toy drive represents the best part of his job.

"It's nice seeing families in the Santa Claus role rather than being there on their worst days of life," Foster said.

"The joy in their face when they see what somebody else has gotten. This is a good feeling. You know, helping people out. You know, I think that's why a lot of fire EMS people get into the profession, is because you enjoy that aspect," Foster said.

The department is collecting new toys at each of the fire stations and through their big drive-up donation event on Wednesday in the ACE Hardware parking lot in Sierra Vista. They will be there from 4 to 6 p.m.

