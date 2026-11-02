Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services welcomes new $1.2M fire engine

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services has added a new fire engine to its fleet, replacing an apparatus that has been serving the department for about two decades.

The new truck cost approximately $1.2 million and was paid for using funds budgeted in the city’s fiscal year 2026 budget.

Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services held a traditional push-in ceremony Monday morning at Station 3 to welcome the new apparatus into service.

Fire Chief Bradley Devers said providing firefighters with quality equipment is a priority for the department.

“I've been to a lot of firehouses, talked to a lot of different chiefs, and I can honestly say that here in Sierra Vista, we have some of the very best equipment, and we have the very best personnel,” Devers said. “And so, I want to make sure that they have the very best equipment.”

The department plans to move a roughly 20-year-old truck into its reserve fleet.

The new engine is also the second Pierce pumper Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services has received this year, something Devers said is significant for the department and its firefighters.

“It can be a whole career sometimes before we see a new truck for some of our personnel,” Devers said. “And so, to be able to get two awesome Pierce pumpers in one year is really a profound thing for our organization, and really we're really grateful.”

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