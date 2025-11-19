Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services host annual toy drive benefiting local youth this holiday season

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services is hosting its annual toy drive for kids in Sierra Vista, Hereford, and Palominas.

They're collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations to buy toys for kids ages 0 to 12. Donations can be dropped off at any of the three Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services stations or at the collection events at the Arby's and ACE parking lot— the first three Wednesdays in December.

Fire Marshall Don Foster says they'll start taking applications from families who are in need of assistance, providing gifts to their children this holiday season, on Dec. 5 and 6 from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Applications have to be filled out in person at Station 203, located at 675 Giulio Cesare Avenue. Foster says applicants must have: I.D.; a utility bill showing their name at a Sierra Vista, Hereford or Palominas address; and proof that the child/chilldren are under their parental/guardianship rights.

Volunteers will deliver the toys on Dec. 21.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

