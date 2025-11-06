Sierra Vista fire department expands car seat safety program with $25,000 grant funding

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services is expanding its child passenger safety program with new funding to help families properly install car seats and reduce injuries in vehicle accidents.

Captain Michael Quarto said about 80% of car seats are installed incorrectly, which prompted the department to enhance its safety initiative using a $25,000 grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

"Every time I've been on a traffic accident with a child properly installed in the car seat, they've been unhappy, but not injured," Quarto said.

The department currently provides 10 car seats per month to families in need, but expects that number to increase with the new funding. The program serves anyone who needs assistance, regardless of location.

"We do want to impact our community, but if somebody comes to our program, I don't care where they're from, if you need a seat, we want to make sure you're safe," Quarto said.

Certified technicians at local fire departments offer free safety checks and education to anyone who requests help with car seat installation.

On Saturday (Nov. 8), newly trained technicians will provide car seat checks in Sierra Vista and answer questions from families about proper installation and safety. They will be in the ACE Hardware parking lot from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"Want to make sure that your child is safe when they're out on the road. We don't want to have that accident and then your child's hurt on top of that," Quarto said.

Families interested in the program or applying for a car seat can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

