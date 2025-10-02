Sierra Vista Co-Op launches program to double SNAP benefits for fresh produce

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUNO — A Sierra Vista grocery store is making fresh, healthy food more accessible to families using SNAP and EBT benefits through a new program that doubles their purchasing power for produce.

On Thursday, the Sierra Vista Food Co-Op has launched the Double Up Food Bucks program, allowing customers with SNAP and EBT benefits to receive up to $20 per day in credits when they purchase produce, dried beans and dried fruits.

Staff at the co-op noticed customers were hesitating to buy fresh produce due to high costs, often putting items back on the shelf instead of purchasing them.

"When you're given this type of limited income, it can go up and down, but now they have a backstop if they really need something for their dinner. Now they don't have to worry about skipping out on it, because they can just come back and use that credit," said Elub Gonzales, a grocer at Sierra Vista Food Co-Op who brought the idea to his managers.

The program addresses a common challenge facing low-income families who often choose less nutritious options due to cost constraints.

"A lot of issues that people with lower incomes have is that they're eating food that's not good for them, but it's what's available, because it's affordably priced, you know, but now it can be more affordable and the right thing at the same time," Gonzales said.

The co-op is using Double Up Food Bucks as a loyalty program to help customers stretch their food budgets further while encouraging healthier eating habits.

"People are concerned about the cost of organic produce, so that's going to alleviate some of that and give them the opportunity to get twice as much for their EBT dollars and just have a healthier lifestyle," said Sarita Harris, operations manager at Sierra Vista Food Co-Op.

According to the last census, 15% of Cochise County households receive SNAP benefits, which comes to just over 7,500 households.

"A lot of our regulars are using SNAP/EBT. And what better way to let them get our produce, you know, but also get more ingredients as well," Gonzales said.

The program represents a new approach for Double Up Arizona, which typically partners with farmers markets, co-ops, and grocery stores across the state.

"This is a new model for us, but we're really excited to be able to launch it," said Ro Tomayo, Double Up Food Bucks specialist.

Double Up Arizona has similar programs with the Sierra Vista Farmers Market and the local co-op in McNeal. The organization has committed to a one-year contract with the Sierra Vista Food Co-Op.

"The Contract is out a year. So that is a guaranteed time period, but our goal is to stay," Tomayoi said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

