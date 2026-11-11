Sierra Vista celebrates Veterans Day with 31st annual parade

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The Sierra Vista community came together Wednesday to honor those who have served during the city's 31st annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Nonprofits, schools, veterans, and representatives from Fort Huachuca were among those taking part in the annual celebration, highlighting Sierra Vista's strong ties to the military community.

“We are the most beloved Veterans Day parade in Arizona,” Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa said.

Roughly 16% of Sierra Vista's population are veterans, and Wednesday's event provided an opportunity for the community to recognize both active-duty and retired service members.

“It's a feel of togetherness. It's a feel of community within veterans, within the city of service and Fort Huachuca,” McCaa said. “It's heartwarming as they celebrate veterans that have served this community and served this country.”

Fort Huachuca's new garrison commander also participated in her first Veterans Day parade in Sierra Vista, leading active-duty service members through the community.

“Not every day that you see that many people, and the fact that they're out celebrating service and community and Veterans Day meant a lot,” she said. “So it was really inspiring.”

She said the parade was also a chance to celebrate the families and community that support those who serve.

“It's just an awesome opportunity to celebrate service, and so to be a part of it and to be out in the community is just a wonderful opportunity,” she said. “And we're glad that we're back and able to do it this year.”

For McCaa, a veteran himself, Wednesday's parade carried additional significance. It was his final Veterans Day parade as Sierra Vista mayor.

McCaa said the celebration remains one of his favorite events in the city.

“To see people come out early in the morning, what a beautiful day we have, to see people come out and celebrate our veterans is just heartwarming to us,” McCaa said.

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