Sierra Vista animal shelter needs volunteers for kennels, can recycling

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista animal shelter is asking community members to volunteer after losing a key source of labor, leaving staff stretched thin and slowing emergency response times.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center recently moved away from using inmates to help at the shelter. The city and shelter made the change at the start of the month.

"It just wasn't logistically feasible anymore. It was harder to manage, ensure that they're being properly supervised," Arleen Garcia, Sierra Vista Animal Control Supervisor, said.

The shelter operates with 8 full-time staff and 2 part-time employees. With inmates no longer helping, cleaning kennels and packing aluminum cans has fallen to shelter staff — including animal control officers who are needed elsewhere.

"The animal control officers are being pulled off of their regular road duties and responding to calls for service to get the kennels cleaned in the morning," Garcia said.

That has resulted in delays in response calls, with other Sierra Vista police officers stepping in to help.

Keeping kennels clean is critical to animal health. Staff disinfect three times a week to prevent outbreaks of disease.

"We pride ourselves in making sure that the animals are kept in the best manner possible, and part of that is cleanliness," Garcia said.

"Besides helping their physical well-being, it can also help their mental well-being, make them happier, and make them more adoptable," Garcia said.

The shelter is specifically looking for volunteers who can help during the week, especially in the mornings with disinfecting and cleaning.

The shelter also needs drivers to haul aluminum cans to Tucson. The recycling program generates thousands of dollars for the shelter, and more trips mean more money.

"The aluminum can funding helps us also get more equipment to help the shelter, and when we do events like the open houses, we try to use that funding instead of our budget," Garcia said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center for more information and a volunteer application. A background check will be done for those interested in volunteering.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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