Sierra Vista Animal Center holds dog adoption drive hoping to find homes for furry friends

SIERRA VISTA, ARIZ — Animal shelters across the country are hurting for space, and that includes the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista.

"It's been rough, but we have a lot of Faith and we're asking for more help to the community to find it in their heart to give one of these pets a home," says Arleen Garcia, an Animal Care Supervisor.

This week, the shelter has held an adoption donation drive. A minimum of a $5 donation can give you a lifelong friend.

“Usually our adoptions are $75….but just for this week, we're doing adoption upon donation," says Garcia.

One of the shelters longest residents is Sally, a pitbull mix who has been at the shelter since 2022.

Sally is 8 years old and loves to play with her ball. She has grown on the shelters volunteers as one of their favorites.

"She's just a really, really nice girl. She's just been here a long time maybe because of the breed restrictions, maybe because of weight restrictions," says Garcia. "But she would be so worth giving a try, you know, giving her an opportunity to get out of the shelter."

Sally is just one of the over 30 dogs currently available for adoption at Brua.

The current adoption drive runs through Friday, but a Saturday open house is also lowering adoption fees to $16 for all animals at the shelter.

The shelter is located at 6799 E, 6799 AZ-90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.

Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.

