Sentence delayed in Douglas church arson case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sentences have been delayed for the man found guilty of burning two historic churches in Douglas on May 22, 2023.

Eric Ridenour was convicted of arson and using fire to disrupt religious observances. Prosecutors presented evidence that Ridenour was angry that St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church had a gay pastor, and First Presbyterian had a female pastor.

However, since Ridenour’s conviction in July there has been an appeals court ruling in a different case that says jurors must have a separate deliberation to decide if a case is a hate crime. That did not happen in Ridenour’s case because the appeals court ruling happened after Ridenour’s jury verdict.

The hate crime designation would add more years to Ridenour’s sentence. Judge Scott Rash delayed sentencing to give attorneys time to research how the appeals court rulings would affect the possible sentences.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Cochise County News Guilty verdicts for Eric Ridenour in Douglas Church arsons Craig Smith

Ridenour served as his own attorney. The court appointed a professional attorney to assist Ridenour as a consultant but Ridenour managed his own defense. He asked few questions and said little in court. He refused to make closing statements to the jury because he regarded the proceeding as in conflict with the Bible.

The US Attorney recommended a 39-year sentence based on sentencing guidelines, the fear that Ridenour would commit the same crimes again, and the fear that his crimes could inspire other attacks against churches welcoming to gay and female pastors.

Surveillance video showed Ridenour’s car near one of the churches as the fire broke out. Video in a store showed him buying the same sort of charcoal lighter fluid found in the wreckage of one of the churches.

MORE ON THIS STORY: KGUN 9's Cochise County reporter Alexis Ramanjulu will have an update later Monday on the rebuilding process at St. Stephen's Episcopal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: