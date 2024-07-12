'That's not what Douglas stands for, burning churches': Douglas is focused on moving past arson after verdict

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — “That's not what Douglas stands for— burning churches," said Douglas Mayor Donald Huish. "Douglas stands for rebuilding and coming together.”

Things aren’t changing too much in Douglas after Eric Ridenour's guilty verdict, because the community is doing what they have been since the fires last year. They're moving forward.

Susan Kramer, a ruling elder for First Presbyterian Church says she found out about Thursday’s verdict via text and was instantly relieved. She says it’s been a long recovery for the church and its members since the fire, and with Ridenour going to prison the community can put what happened behind them.

“I have to admit that I was happy, maybe not the Christian attitude, but I was happy,” Kramer said.

For her, the verdict means the arsonist won’t be back, at least for a very long time.

“We don't have to worry about him anymore,” Kramer said.

She says for more than a year they've been talking with law enforcement, preparing for the trial and watching the uncertainty of whether or not he would go to jail.

“I was relieved that this whole thing is over, because it's been over a year now," Kramer said. "We were not sure when and if he was going to actually make it to trial. But we're happy. I'm happy. And all I thought was, God is good”

She didn’t attend the trial, but says she’d like to go to the sentencing and share a victims' statement.

“It seems kind of odd that you would hate people enough to destroy their home, their church home," Kramer said.

She and the congregation have been preparing their auxiliary hall to be their temporary sanctuary, which Kramer says is like being back home after a long vacation.

“This is our church home," she said. "This piece of land, this corner of the block, is ours, and it just it feels like coming home.”