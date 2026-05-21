Sending off a symbol: How to retire a flag when 'Old Glory' gets too old

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — When a flag can no longer fly, the American flag code says the fabric needs to be retired or “destroyed in a dignified way.”

The Administrator of the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Jason Hambleton, has overseen the care of thousands of flags in his 20 years working at the cemetery.

“The biggest thing that the flag code is pushing is respect,” Hambleton said. “When the flag becomes faded, tattered or torn, it’s no longer at its full dignity. You want to retire it, and that’s by burning it.”

Although it may seem counterintuitive, since many examples of public flag burning come from protests, the American Legion flag code recommends fire as a respectful way to dispose of a damaged or destroyed flag.

“It’s no longer a flag,” Hambleton said. “You want the focus to be the serenity of the flag, what it stands for, and when it can’t stand for that anymore, it has to be eliminated.”

That elimination happens on the cemetery grounds, where, in the Spring, heavy winds shorten a flag’s lifespan. Hambleton says that’s the top tearer of their flags, which they have to replace every few months.

They also invite the community to drop off their own faded, torn, or tattered flags at a special box outside the cemetery visitor’s center. Then, local scouting troops host the retirement ceremonies.

Though each ceremony looks different, Hambleton says they all revolve around a burn pit, with safety personnel on standby.

“I see it as a good time to teach the future generation what our nation stands for,” Hambleton said.

In his 20 years at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, he says he’s seen over 10,00 flags retired, and not just American flags. Ceremonies have also retired Prisoner of War flags and multiple state flags.

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