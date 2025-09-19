Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SEEKING INPUT: City of Sierra Vista looking for feedback on cycling community

Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista is one of 11 cities in the state to be recognized as a safe cycling city by the League of American Bicyclists.

In an effort to create a safe space for cyclists, the city has created over 30 miles of multi-use paths across the city.

The city is reapplying for the League of America Bicyclists' Bicycle Friendly Community recognition, something they’ve had for the last decade.

"For us to have this bicycle-friendly community designation, it enhances the quality of lifestyle for residents, as well as getting into the sports tourism for visitors,” said Tourism Management Analyst for the City of Sierra Vista, Lauren Healy.

She says they work with local cyclist advocates.

“To continue to enhance and improve upon our existing infrastructure, as well as identify needs for more infrastructure,” Healy said. “We're just here to get feedback from our community to identify any places where we can improve or places of success, and how we can add on to that success.”

The survey is open until October 5th. The City says the feedback will help them for future planning.

"It's important that you get many points of view," said past president of the Cochise Bicyclist Advocates, Stu Carter. "There might be some things that we need to improve on that we haven't thought of. So the information that comes in can help us do that.”

