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Roads flooded throughout Cochise County

Sheriff Mark Dannels shared pictures on social media showing some of the most affected areas Monday night
cochise flooding pic
Sheriff Mark Dannels
cochise flooding pic
Posted

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels letting the community know about flooded roads throughout the area Monday night.

Dannels shared pictures of some of the flooded roads on Facebook.

He said Moson Road from Charleston to Highway 90 is closed due to flooding.

Dannels also said roads throughout the Elfrida and McNeal area were also flooded.

You can read Dannels full post here.

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