Rex Allen Days pushes forward with 75th anniversary celebration after board member arrested for embezzlement

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last week, the former president of the Rex Allen Days board was arrested on suspicion of embezzling $48,000 from the organization, according to City of Willcox officials. Now, the committee of volunteers is restarting its fundraising efforts to host the 75th Rex Allen Days in October.

The board's internal financial audit discovered "several anomalies" that included "missing funds." Board members then took their concerns to the Willcox Police Department.

Ashley Finley, the new Rex Allen Days president, said the committee noticed the money missing in August and reported it to Willcox police the same day.

"This didn't happen over time. This literally happened within a month and a half," Finley said.

In a press release, city officials said: "During the initial stages of the police investigation, detectives identified that roughly $48,000 was missing from organizational accounts. The suspect was taken into custody and interviewed. Detectives subsequently applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect's residence. Detectives located evidence related to the suspected embezzlement during the search."

City officials also said that while executing the warrant, detectives uncovered information suggesting the possibility of additional victims, and that investigators are currently working to identify those individuals and determine the extent of any related crimes.

Finley said the committee was ahead of its fundraising goals before the money was taken.

"The first year that I know of in at least five years that I have either been working with that we had $30,000 to start with this year," Finley said.

The account has since been closed, and the committee is in the process of opening a new account for donations as community members have offered support.

"It was a lot of anger and hurt and upset, and we need to make sure that everything is shut down safely so that we can, you know, move forward," Finley said.

The committee has gained 12 new board members since the arrest. Board member Mia Longoria said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

"I was grateful for how much support we got, but the community support has been amazing," Longoria said.

Despite the setback, organizers say they are pressing ahead with the 75th anniversary of Rex Allen Days, which Longoria described as a cherished tradition.

"It's a homecoming for people. It's a homecoming for Rex Allen. It's a homecoming for anybody that comes back," Longoria said.

Finley said the committee already has 80 vendors and 50 parade entries signed up, with entertainment planned all over town throughout the weekend.

"Because we believe in the community, and we know that they need it, and we are not going to stop until we have an awesome 75th," Finley said.

This year's Rex Allen Days runs October 1 through October 4.

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