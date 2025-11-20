Ramsey Canyon property tied to legal battle now listed for sale, realtor site says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The property at the center of the Ramsey Canyon Inn legal dispute is now for sale, according to a listing posted by the Amanda Ohnstad Group with Haymore Real Estate.

The property at 29 E. Ramsey Canyon Road in Hereford is listed for $1.5 million on the website.

The listing, which appears on the group’s public real estate page, shows more than 10 acres and three structures included in the sale.

An open house is advertised on the site for Nov. 23.

All details about the sale, price, acreage, and buildings come from the realtor listing managed by agent Amanda Ohnstad.

The property became the focus of county attention earlier this year after Cochise County sued the owners of the Ramsey Canyon Inn, alleging that large weddings and events held on site violated the special use permit that governs the property.

In late September, the Cochise County Superior Court issued an injunction stopping the owners from hosting weddings, parties, and corporate gatherings after finding they had expanded far beyond the scope of the permit.

The court order limits the site to operating only as an eight-room bed and breakfast. It prohibits large commercial events, outside vendors, and marketing the property for uses that exceed permitted uses.

The county said the events brought excessive noise, traffic concerns, and fire risk into the canyon. Neighbors also filed complaints for more than two years, citing noise and congestion.

After the county filed its lawsuit, the owners submitted an $18.5 million notice of claim accusing the county of causing major business losses. The owners said reservation cancellations surged after the lawsuit became public. The civil case is ongoing.

KGUN9 will have the latest information avaliable.