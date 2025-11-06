Judge bars weddings at Ramsey Canyon B&B, upholds Cochise County zoning enforcement

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Cochise County Superior Court judge has issued a preliminary injunction halting wedding and large-event activities at a Ramsey Canyon property that the county says was operating beyond the scope of its permit.

In a Nov. 3 order in County of Cochise v. Kepner, et al., the court found the county likely to succeed on the merits, would suffer irreparable harm without relief, and that the balance of hardships and public policy supported enforcement of local zoning laws. The injunction took effect immediately and directs the Kepners to cease all wedding and event activities on the property.

The Cochise County Attorney’s Office said the civil action was filed after investigators determined the property — authorized under a special use permit as an eight-room bed-and-breakfast — was hosting commercial activities outside that permit, including weddings, receptions and other large-scale gatherings. The court’s order bars the defendants from hosting or allowing commercial events or gatherings beyond those permitted under the special use authorization.

The order also reaffirms limits on meal service at the site, requiring that food be served only as breakfast for overnight guests and prohibiting uses inconsistent with the approved bed-and-breakfast permit. The court authorized the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to enforce the injunction and to take lawful and reasonable actions, including inspection or abatement, to ensure compliance.

“This ruling reaffirms Cochise County’s steadfast commitment to ensuring that zoning and land use regulations are applied fairly and consistently,” County Attorney Lori A. Zucco said in a statement, thanking members of the Civil Division for their work on the case.

