RAISE A GLASS: Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival returns this weekend

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roughly 80% of the grapes used in wines made in Arizona come from the Willcox area, and this weekend, the wines made in Cochise County are on full display at the annual Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival.

Desiree and Ryan Gerth own Strive Vineyards, one of 12 Willcox wineries that are participating in the festival. Attendees can taste the local wines, purchase bottles and visit vendor booths, all on Railroad Avenue near Historic Railroad Park.

"We love showcasing all of Willcox wines. So this is kind of our time to shine at home," Desiree Gerth said.

She says most of the time they're on the road promoting their business and wines, which is why a local festival is good to have — so tourists can visit the City of Willcox and the surrounding area.

Eric Desfachelles, owner of Copper Horse Wine, emphasized the quality of local production when asked why wine enthusiasts should visit Willcox.

"That's the source of good wines," Desfachelles said.

But it's not all fun for the wineries. This event serves as one of the largest money-making events for the participants.

"It's a time to sell," Desfachelles said.

The festival offers activities beyond wine tasting, making it a family-friendly event.

"There's things for the kids to do, things for non-drinkers to do. (There's) live music. All of the vendors have, you know, all kinds of little trinkets and things that you wouldn't find regularly at a wine festival, so it's a lot of fun for everyone," Desiree Gerth said.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday on Railroad Avenue in Willcox. Tasting tickets and more information can be found here.

