Planting the seed: Cochise College names science building after donor who funded new viticulture program

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise College is naming a building on its Douglas campus after a donor whose bequest is funding a new viticulture program launching this fall.

Starting this week, the 2100 building on the Douglas campus will be known as the Ann Marie Stevens Science Building. It is the first academic building on the Douglas campus to be named after a person.

Through her will, Stevens is contributing $250,000 a year to the college for the program. Some of the funds are being used for scholarships for students in the viticulture program.

The new viticulture program is also named after Stevens and focuses on growing grapes and managing a vineyard. This fall marks the first semester of the viticulture certificate.

Cochise College President James Perey said the recognition reflects the significance of Stevens' contribution.

"It's a fitting kind of recognition of the size of and potential of her gift," Perey said.

Perey said the science building is an appropriate home for the program.

"Grape growing is actually a science, right? So, when we look at all that goes into that, I think it's only fitting that as a kind of honoring her long term that we would have a building based on not only her vision but her generous gift," Perey said.

70 percent of the grapes used to make Arizona wines come from Willcox, making the region a natural fit for the program. Perey said the college is working to meet a workforce need the region has not previously addressed through higher education.

"We're meeting a community need in an industry that we haven't really done anything in yet, providing that workforce and that pathway to the workforce," Perey said.

Perey said the program is designed to connect classroom learning with real-world industry skills.

"The magic of education is not just learning theory in the classroom, but it's actually putting that into hands-on application. Again, that magic will happen with business and industry, making sure that you know we're aligned with what skills are they need," Perey said.

Perey said staying connected to local industry partners is central to the program's mission.

"It's extremely important that we are in constant communication with what the industry needs locally within Cochise County," Perey said.

About a year and a half ago, I first reported on Cochise College's new viticulture program. This fall, it is officially starting.

Perey said the investment from Stevens reflects a shared commitment to the community.

"As a president, I'm just super thrilled about the fact that somebody wanted to invest in the college so we can invest in the community," Perey said.

The college is hosting a ribbon-cutting for the renaming on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the 2100 building on the Douglas campus.

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