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Person killed after being struck while helping at I-10 rollover crash

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Arizona Department of Public Safety
(Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety)
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A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 10 near Dragoon Road after stopping to help at the scene of a rollover crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says a vehicle rolled over while traveling eastbound on I-10. A bystander who stopped to assist was then struck by another vehicle and killed, troopers say.

DPS has not released the identities of those involved. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. DPS says the information released so far is preliminary, and KGUN 9 will update this article as more details become available.

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