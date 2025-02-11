Paws-itive changes at Douglas Animal Shelter lead to more dogs finding forever homes

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last year, the Douglas Animal Shelter closed following internal and external investigations into staff, policies and procedures. The shelter fully reopened in the middle of December, with a new coordinator and new rules.

"We're not looking back. We're just looking to the future,” said shelter coordinator Tammy Gould-Berry.

The changes were noticeable. After having a reputation for many years of having a high euthanasia rate, the shelter received its first no-kill rating in January.

"Being transparent, being open on social media, has really helped us to have success stories,” Gould-Berry said. “We’re really trying to make connections with our community, and that's happening.”

Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN) Paws-itive changes at the Douglas Animal Shelter leading to more adoptions, dogs finding forever homes



Gould-Berry started at the shelter in December, having previously worked at the Nancy J Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista. She now has a team of six, an increase from last year.

"Obviously, we are working on rebranding, but that goes with the times. Everybody needs to rebrand,” Gould-Berry said.

In January, the shelter adopted 19 dogs out and transferred 30 dogs to other shelters, for a 93% live outcome rate. Gould-Berry says they still do put some animals down if they are injured and can't recover or when community members ask them to put their pets down and have a good reason.

"It's important for us to be open and transparent with our community, and we want them to come in and feel like they can come in and spend time with the dogs or adopt dogs,” Gould-Berry said.

She says working with other shelters is helping to find more dogs homes. It's how the shelter can be successful.

“Transfers (are) going to be our number one asset, to get dogs out of here," Gould-Berry said. "So, it's really making those connections with the other animal rescue people in this area to make Douglas successful.”

Some of the dogs transferred out of the shelter are moved because their mental health or quality of life start to suffer from being in a small kennel.

"Some don't do well in shelter environments, especially this shelter where we're so small," Gould-Berry said. "I'm working on sending a few of our dogs that are very stressed right now to the Humane Society so they can have a better outcome.”

Gould-Berry says they have been utilizing the Douglas AZ Animal Shelter Facebook page to show the dogs they have at the shelter, including lost pets. Gould-Berry says having the building open is allowing people to stop by the shelter when they are looking for lost pets and when they are looking for new furry friends.

Earlier this month, shelter held its first open house. More than 70 people stopped through and there were multiple adoptions, Gould-Berry said.

The shelter, located at 2017 Rogers Avenue, is open Mondays-Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by appointment on Saturday and Sunday.

