Investigation leads CCSO to take over Douglas Animal Shelter

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation into two Douglas animal control officers lead the city of Douglas to temporarily suspend their animal shelter operations.

KGUN 9 reached out to the Douglas Police Department, but officers couldn't provide details on the reason for the suspension.

Now the Cochise County Sheriff's Office is stepping in to help provide shelter services to community, as well as feeding, cleaning and taking care of the animals inside.

The shelter operates out of a third of a building, leaving little space for the animals.

Douglas Mayor Donald Huish says the city is in the process of purchasing the building from the University of Arizona so they can expand and make room for a vet to work out of the space.

“This is kind of a transitional period before we take over the building 100%, and be able to operate at the level we want to,” Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen said.

Fullen says staffing was the main reason for the suspension of services, with their two animal control officers under investigation and the third position being vacant.

“We are looking to improve our services for both the community and animals,” Fullen said.

He says they are using the time to reevaluate their processes and the services they offer.

“This is one area that has needed attention and now we are going to provide that attention and get it to the level and the standard we want to be at,” Huish said.

Fullen expects it to be a few more weeks before the city can start running the shelter again.

They expect the review process to continue for the rest of the year.