Palominas School District asks voters to approve property tax override

PALOMINAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Palominas School District is asking voters to approve a 10% increase to the school district portion of residents' property taxes — an increase supporters say amounts to less than $5 a month for some residents.

The override will appear on Palominas residents' ballots for the November 3 election. If approved, the increase would apply to the school portion of property taxes only, not the entire property tax bill, and would remain in place for seven years. At that point, it'll be a ballot item again— including to remove it.

Amanda Gray, chair of the Political Action Committee for the Maintenance and Operations Override, says the funding would allow them to keep all schools open and maintain a K-8 structure — something community members have long advocated for.

Over the last four years, the district has made cuts to teachers, sports, and classes in an effort to save money as declining enrollment has led to less funding.

Gray, a parent of two children in the district, said this is the first time the district has sought this kind of financial support from voters.

"Never have we asked for an override or an increase, and so this is the first time that we're asking for help," Gray said.

Gray said if the override does not pass, the district will likely be forced to close a school.

"If this does not pass, then they will most likely shut down Palominos School, and Palominos is that school is the heart of our community right here," Gray said.

Gray said the goal is to restore programs that were once thriving.

"We're looking at getting these two schools back to when they were thriving in 2015, and that means all the specials there, if possible, all the sports thriving teachers," Gray said.

One of Gray's children requires exceptional student services, and she said cuts to support staff have made it harder for him to participate fully in school.

"He's not able to be integrated into the other classes with the children his age as much as he would love to, because we don't have enough aides to take him there and monitor him, so therefore those opportunities are being stretched very thin," Gray said.

Gray said community members on both sides of the district have made their priorities clear.

"The voices were heard very loud and clear that both communities on the Coronado side and Palomino side really truly want to stick to K through eight schools," Gray said.

Gray emphasized that the override is the district's only remaining option.

"There really are no other resources except that, but the fact that we haven't ever asked for help, we haven't ever asked for just a little bit of an increase, and it's just the point where it's necessary," Gray said.

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