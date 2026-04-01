New solar farms in Cochise County bring renewable energy to over 90,000 homes across the state of Arizona.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — TEP and Arizona Electric Power Cooperative are changing how they collect power by building new solar farms in Cochise County. Combined, the companies are bringing renewable energy to over 90,000 homes across the state.

Solar II, Arizona Electric Power Cooperative's newest solar farm in Cochise County, currently produces 234 megawatts. Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative is purchasing enough power from the farm for roughly 10,000 homes.

"This is a groundswell of interest from our members, you know, who wanted to see more renewable generation in our portfolio," Carolyn Turner said.

Hundreds of thousands of solar panels make up these fields. TEP has over 350,000 panels at Babacomari Solar.

"Whenever we looked at a new project, we look at its reliability and its ability to connect with our system, and this is near our transmission line that runs between Fort Huachuca and the Tucson area. So that helps us meet those needs," J.D. Wallace said.

The companies are repurposing land for the projects. Arizona Electric Power Cooperative is using retired farmland that cannot be used because of water shortages in Cochise County.

"We're sitting in a spot in southern Arizona with a low latitude and very little cloud cover. It allows us to get a lot of solar energy on the grid at a very low price," Jason Bowling said.

This transition keeps more money in consumers' pockets.

"When we hottest day and the hottest moment of the hottest day of the year, this will be churning out electricity that we're able to use to keep that cost down, and we're not relying on power outside in the market," Bowling said.

"Now it's not available 24/7 but what it does do is provide us with energy that helps bring down the blended cost of power for our members," Bowling said.

Both TEP and Arizona Electric Power Cooperative are moving toward solar to lower their carbon footprint.

"We've set an aspirational goal to be carbon neutral by 2050 and this helps us meet that goal," Wallace said.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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