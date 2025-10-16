New programs bring professionals into Cochise County classrooms

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two new initiatives aim to bring real-world experience directly into local schools through partnerships with working and retired professionals.

The Cochise County Superintendent's Office is launching School Connect and Community Share programs in January, using grant funding to bridge the gap between education and community expertise.

"The more the community knows about what's going on in education, the better we will be as society," Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay said.

Community Share serves as an online platform where educators can connect with area professionals. The digital approach addresses unique challenges in Cochise County's geography.

"It's hard to communicate in a county like Cochise County because we're so spread out and far apart," Clay said.

The program allows working or retired professionals to enter classrooms and share first-hand experience with students. Sierra Vista Unified School District Interim Superintendent Terri Romo believes this approach can introduce new teaching methods and ideas.

"Making real-world connections is really what it's all about. I believe in this community, and I think that our partnering can only make each of us stronger," Romo said. “We want our students to be successful, and we know that successful students become successful community members who are much more likely to be able to get jobs. So it's really a win-win for all of us when we come together and work together.”

Community members can create profiles on the platform, while professionals can browse what skills and experiences schools need to benefit their students.

"You just got to jump in and start kind of looking to see what's already there. And what's nice about it is, before even the maybe community connections happen, there's lots of professional development and just resources and ideas," Romo said.

School Connect takes an in-person approach, bringing professionals from around the state to help individual schools with specific needs.

"This is going to help us move the needle with math and English and reading and teachers staying here. Why? Because it's not the education educators doing it, the community. The most important part of our educational system is going to be involved," Clay said.

Both programs remain in early development stages, with the official launch scheduled for January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

