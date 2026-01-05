New grant program helps teachers bring local history to life for Sierra Vista students

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Historical Society is making it easier for educators to take their students on field trips that connect them with the rich history of their community.

The Historical Society of Sierra Vista has launched the Tom Shupert Memorial Field Trip Grant, designed to help teachers bring students out of the classroom and into local historical sites for hands-on learning experiences.

Sierra Vista in this area is part of history started in 1877 - that's over 100 years of history in this area, which is why the Historical Society of Sierra Vista wants to pass that knowledge to the next generation.

Elizabeth Wrozek, president of the Sierra Vista Historical Society, emphasized the unique cultural significance of the area.

"This is really interesting place, because it's a crossroad of multiple cultures, from early indigenous people to more modern indigenous people," Wrozek said.

The grant program brings students and teachers to sites like the Henry at Hauser Museum and the Fry cemetery, giving students hands-on learning experiences about where they live.

"The goal is really to expand historic knowledge locally and especially with our children, and to be able to foster an interest in our history and how we fit into a larger national context," Wrozek said.

The first grant was used in the fall, and the historical society has funds to cover several more trips this spring. Wrozek described the impact she's already seen from the program.

"It was really exciting to see the kids out there and to see them connecting with our past. We're just so thrilled to be able to offer this to our local educators and students," Wrozek said.

Beyond just learning facts, Wrozek believes the program helps students develop a deeper connection to their community.

"It gives them a sense of community and belonging and a connection to the people in the past," Wrozek said.

The historical society plans to hold a fundraiser this spring to raise additional money for future grants, ensuring more students can benefit from these immersive historical experiences.

