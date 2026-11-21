FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Fort Huachuca’s new leadership is settling into southeastern Arizona with a focus on modernizing the historic installation, supporting soldiers and their families and preparing for the future of military intelligence.

Garrison Commander Dervan Hughes and Commanding General Jimmy Blejski took on their leadership roles at Fort Huachuca in July. While both are new to their positions, they say the installation’s mission and its relationship with the surrounding Sierra Vista community remain important.

For Hughes, one of the biggest challenges is maintaining and modernizing infrastructure across a post where some buildings date back more than a century.

“Many of our newer buildings are 50 years old. Our older buildings are as much as, you know, 150 years old, and so we have to maintain those buildings, but we also have to modernize,” Hughes said.

Hughes is also focused on ensuring service members and their families have the resources they need for a good quality of life.

That includes addressing an outage affecting Fort Huachuca’s medical facility. Hughes said officials are working with Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center to identify the source of the problem, resolve it and find ways to limit disruptions to affected services.

“We're working very closely with Raymond W. Bliss Clinic to, number one, identify the source of the problem and get the engineering capacity in to resolve it, but also to develop mitigation strategies for the services that have been affected by it,” Hughes said.

Working alongside Hughes is Blejski, commanding general of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca. He said the intelligence center relies on the garrison to accomplish its mission.

“The Intel Center of Excellence can't exist without support from the garrison,” Blejski said.

As the home of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, Fort Huachuca plays a key role in preparing soldiers for the military’s intelligence needs. Blejski said part of his focus is ensuring soldiers have the training and technology they need to be prepared for future conflicts.

“Our motto is always out front, and so even if we're not in an active shooting war or conflict, intelligence is always in contact,” Blejski said.

Artificial intelligence is among the technologies being incorporated into that work. Blejski said AI can help streamline tasks for soldiers, but stressed that the technology is not a replacement for them.

“[It] automates our workflows. It takes the burden, a lot of the burden, off of the soldier. But what it doesn't do is replace the soldier,” Blejski said. “The soldier is the one that defends the country, not the software.”

Beyond technology and infrastructure, Blejski said he wants soldiers who come through Fort Huachuca to develop a strong connection to their role in Army intelligence.

“We want our soldiers that come through here to have a strong connection to being an intel professional in the Army, and it's very people-focused,” Blejski said.

Both leaders are expected to remain at Fort Huachuca for the next few years as they carry out those priorities and continue working with the surrounding southeastern Arizona community.

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