New Arizona law bans certain food dyes, ingredients in local schools

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this summer, a new state law expanded the list of banned ingredients that can be served within public and charter schools.

Arizona public schools must follow the Arizona Healthy Schools Act, which bans 11 ingredients, including seven food dyes: Yellow Dyes 5 and 6, Blue Dyes 1 and 2, Green Dye 3, and Red Dyes 3 and 40. These dyes are found in brightly colored candies, sports drinks, gelatin desserts, snack crackers, frostings, and some breakfast cereals.

Also banned are: potassium bromate; propylparaben; titanium dioxide; and brominated vegetable oil.

The law applies to schools that are in federally funded meal programs. Parents can still pack lunches and snacks of their choice, but classroom celebrations will look different under the new rules.

Valerie Weller, Sierra Vista Unified School District's public information officer, said the biggest change involves families bringing snacks to share with other students.

"The biggest thing is families bringing snacks to share with other students. So that's really the big shift on this one," Weller said.

Weller said families bringing in shareable snacks should expect their items to be reviewed.

"What'll happen is if you do bring in snacks to share with the class, just check those ingredients. Well, the office will check them as well to be sure that we're following those guidelines," Weller said.

The district is taking the requirements seriously, Weller said, noting that non-compliance could result in penalties.

"Whatever we're required for some of these things that are by law, we do have to take seriously, because it's also you know can penalize us if we allow this to happen, and that's never a place we want to put the district, and that's never a place we want to put any parents or families," Weller said.

To help families stay compliant, Sierra Vista Unified School District is offering celebration packs that can be purchased through their food vendor. The district goes back to school on Wednesday.

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