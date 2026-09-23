NASA administrator visits University of Arizona to inspire next generation of space explorers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman visited the University of Arizona Wednesday morning, speaking with students and staff working on space-related projects before delivering an update on NASA initiatives to high school and college students.

The visit was part of NASA's innovation tour.

"Forgive me for the bias, but I am NASA administrator. Space is awesome. I mean, this is this is the greatest adventure in human history. We have only just begun," Isaacman said.

Isaacman told students there will be a range of opportunities available to those who want to be part of future space missions.

"Whether you want to build the hardware that goes to the moon, whether you want to be in mission control operating those missions, whether you want to go to the moon itself, there's going to be opportunities to do so, or build the next great science missions of discovery that'll go out and help us unlock the secrets of the universe. I mean, it takes the contributions, the best and brightest from across the nation. A lot of them have come out of Arizona," Isaacman said.

The University of Arizona already partners with NASA for projects, providing students with hands-on experience before graduating.

Isaacman said NASA anticipates the Artemis 3 launch will be in the summer.

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