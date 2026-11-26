WHETSTONE, Ariz. — For 15 years, Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church has opened its doors on Thanksgiving, providing free meals and a place for the community to come together.

Church leaders say the annual Thanksgiving meal brings about 300 people through the doors each year. The food, including donated turkeys, is prepared by church members.

Pastor Larry Whitney said the tradition began as a way to help address a need he saw in the surrounding community.

“This area here was a high poverty level, and there was a lot of need,” Whitney said. “And of course, God tells us that we are to help the needy and to feed the hungry, and you know, and so all that. So we just thought, what a better time than to do it on Thanksgiving when we can reach a bunch of people.”

For church members, the effort requires months of preparation, but Advertising Director Mary Melton said the work is worth it.

“But it's worth it. It's worth every second that is spent,” Melton said. “We have so many people in need. It is amazing to me that there are so many people that are having that are struggling to get a meal.”

Organizers say many people living nearby are struggling financially or live alone, making the Thanksgiving gathering about more than just providing food.

“It brings people in, and we have a lot of room to just sit and talk and fellowship and ask people how they're doing,” Whitney said. “You know, because there's some rough lives out there, especially these days.”

For Melton, who has helped with every Thanksgiving meal at the church, seeing people gather each year makes the work especially meaningful.

“I have helped with every Thanksgiving, and it just fills my heart with warmth to be able to see the people, to smile, laugh, have a great time on Thanksgiving,” Melton said.

After 15 years, church leaders say they have no plans to end the tradition.

“It's very heartwarming. It's, it's a good feeling,” Whitney said.

“We just love helping the community,” Melton said. “This is just one of the many things that we reach out and help.”

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