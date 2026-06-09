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Mortensen out as Benson Superintendent

The Benson Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously to accept Micah Mortensen's resignation during their meeting on Monday night.
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BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Benson Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously to accept Micah Mortensen's resignation during their meeting on Monday night.

The board went into executive session with their lawyer for about 30 minutes to discuss the matter before returning to a public session to vote. There wasn't a discussion during the public meeting about the resignation or the reason Mortensen gave.

KGUN is working on getting more details and will update this story as more information is known.

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Alexis Ramanjulu is a reporter in Cochise County for KGUN 9. She began her journalism career reporting for the Herald/Review in Sierra Vista, which she also calls home. Share your story ideas with Alexis by emailing alexis.ramanjulu@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook.

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