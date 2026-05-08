More than 1,100 customers without power in Whetstone

More than 1,100 customers in the Whetstone area are without electricity Thursday night following an unplanned power outage.

According to the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC), the outage (Incident 16971) began at approximately 7:44 PM. At its peak, the utility reported that 1,144 services were affected in the Sierra Vista region.

SSVEC officials stated that crews are currently on-site investigating the cause of the disruption. As of 9:50 PM, a specific cause has not been determined.

Utility crews currently estimate that power will be restored by 10:44 PM. Residents are encouraged to check the SSVEC outage map for the latest updates.