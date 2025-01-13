Massive fire destroys Bisbee homes, community unites in recovery efforts

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A devastating structure fire tore through a neighborhood near Bisbee Road and 4th Street last night, reducing two homes and a shed to ashes while narrowly sparing a third residence. The blaze, which began around 6:30 p.m., left a lasting impact on the close-knit community as neighbors rallied to help those affected.

According to the Bisbee Fire Department, the fire raged for nearly five hours before being fully contained at 11:30 p.m. with the assistance of the Naco, San Jose, Douglas, and Sunnyside Fire Departments. While firefighters battled the inferno, nearby residents were evacuated for safety.

Michael Vasquez, the owner of the one home that remained standing, recounted the moment he was alerted to the danger.

“We have another rental on a different street,” he said. “The gentleman from across the street called me and said, ‘Hey, your house may be in jeopardy,’ and I knocked on the door to get my tenant out.”

Joyce Krull, the tenant of Vasquez’s spared property, described the terrifying moments leading up to her escape.

“I smelled something strange while watching TV,” she said. “I had a space heater running in the bathroom, so I thought it might be that,” she recalled.

The truth was far more alarming. “I went toward the sink and saw my laundry room window was lit up.”

Krull managed to grab a few belongings before fleeing to safety. Later in the evening, she was contacted by Vasquez, her landlord.

“We were able to locate her and we’ve put her up at a hotel, got her some food, water, whatever she needed,” Vasquez said. “We’re fortunate, we have another rental that’s empty so we’re gonna put her in there so she’s not homeless.”

With nowhere else to turn, she was overwhelmed by the generosity of her landlord.

“You can’t beat these landlords. They’re wonderful human beings,” Krull said. “They’re gonna take care of me because they know I’m broke.”

Vasquez, reflecting on the near-tragedy, emphasized the importance of community and resilience. “Material things can be replaced, but lives cannot,” he said. “We’ll get through this.”

Though shaken by the ordeal, Krull remains thankful. “God was definitely here surrounding my house because it’s still standing,” she said.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, noting that electricity had been shut off in the homes where the fire is believed to have started, according to Arizona Public Service.

----

