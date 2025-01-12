Fire destroys multiple buildings in Warren neighborhood of Bisbee

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire burned multiple buildings Saturday night in the Warren district of Bisbee.

The call came in at 6:30 p.m. Bisbee Fire Department responded. They had assistance from other agencies. Bisbee Fire Chief Jim Richardson said one firefighter was injured on the scene but no one from the community was hurt.

Bisbee Fire is investigating the cause of the fire. KGUN 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.

