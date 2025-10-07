Lowell Jaguars bring middle school football back to Bisbee after 20-year absence

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Lowell Jaguars may be small in numbers and size, but they're accomplishing something mighty on the field. A new football team emerged in Bisbee this fall, marking the return of middle school football to the community after a 20-year hiatus.

Lowell Junior High School ran the course of the season with fewer than 20 players, including some from Naco Elementary School. Despite their size, the Jaguars see themselves as tough and amazing. They have sixth, seventh, and eighth graders on the team. Sixth graders play on the B team, while the older kids play on the A team.

These future Bisbee High School Pumas are led by former Douglas Bulldog Henry Sodari, who serves as head coach.

"These towns are real small, so there's really not much you can do right here besides sports. And I think the more sports, we have, the more involved (and) busy (they are the) better for them," the head coach said. "They're gonna be Pumas. And, you know, they don't give me a hard time. They're actually excited to be in this field."

Some players had never played football before joining the team.

"We are basically starting the foundation from ground up," Sodari said.

The head coach relies on his more experienced players to help their teammates learn the game. For players like Isaiah Garcia, the experience has been rewarding.

"It's fun and a new learning experience," he said.

Thomas Krueger enjoyed the team aspect of the sport.

"I enjoyed spending time with my teammates and helping them and winning," Krueger said.

The Jaguars went on to win several games during their inaugural season, building the young team's confidence.

"And we're one of the smallest teams, and we beat the biggest team," Krueger said.

Sodari views this first season as a successful foundation for the program's future.

"Relaunching the program, kind of getting our feet wet into the program as well. It was pretty good," Sodari said.

The team plans to practice during the summer to be in better shape for next season.

Parents can contact the school if their child is interested in playing next year.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

