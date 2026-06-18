Lori's Place wins national award for free services to traumatic crime victims

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lori's Place is a nonprofit in Sierra Vista that helps people after a traumatic event and helps law enforcement solve cases. The number of people coming through their doors is only increasing.

The organization, located at 214 E Tacoma St, provides exams, interviews, and peer support for people who have experienced traumatic crimes like sexual assault and domestic violence.

Michelle Absalon, office manager at Lori's Place, said the work the organization does is critical for survivors.

"The work that we're doing is very important, because those people need to know that they can continue and move through the trauma that they've been through and still be productive and live happy lives."

Absalon said the staff is focused on gathering accurate information while supporting the people they serve.

"We're here to do our jobs to get the information, the correct information, and then to be there to support that victim."

Absalon said understanding trauma requires more than sympathy.

"Trying to discuss what you're feeling when you've gone through a traumatic event with somebody that's never been through it, they don't understand, they can sit there and say that they understand how you feel, but honestly, unless you've lived through this stuff, you don't know how difficult it can be."

Last year, Lori's Place helped 109 children. This year, they are on pace to surpass that number, already seeing over 90 kids.

Client Lisa Gustafson said the services made a difference for her family.

"The services that we received here helped my daughter and I to heal on that path together."

Their work and free services earned them the Allied Professional Award from the Bipartisan Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus.

Absalon said all the credit goes to the staff.

"They pour their heart and soul into everything that they do, and they hear some of the most god-awful things, and they still, they, they get through it, and they're here to help the victim. They want to see the victims become survivors."

For Gustafson, the help she received gave her a new beginning.

"If you think there isn't hope, you're wrong. There's always hope. There's help, and trust me, when I tell you, you will feel like a new person."

For more information or for help, click here or call (520) 515-4444.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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