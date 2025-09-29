Lifeguard saves young swimmer's life at Sierra Vista pool

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — An 18-year-old lifeguard helped save a young girl's life after she suffered a cardiac event while swimming at the City of Sierra Vista's pool last week.

Nathan Gluck was off duty when he noticed the swimmer in distress between lanes two and three at the Cove, Sierra Vista's aquatic center. Working alongside a former firefighter, Gluck assisted in life-saving CPR that restored the girl's heartbeat and breathing.

"We just like went to worst case scenario," Gluck said.

For Gluck, this was his first real emergency as a lifeguard.

"I've honestly never, like made a save. I've never jumped in the water like nothing has ever happened here. To be honest, I just kind of show up every day, like hoping nothing like that happens, because it's really bad," he said.

When the pair reached the swimmer, she had no pulse and wasn't breathing. The former firefighter began chest compressions while Gluck provided rescue breathing.

"I asked the firefighter for a pulse. There was no pulse. She wasn't breathing. The firefighter started compressions. I tilted her head back with the mask, started giving ventilations to her," Gluck said.

Their quick actions successfully revived the young swimmer, before paramedics arrived.

"I was like, yes, like, she's alive. Like, I would never want anybody to ever, like, lose their life or anything," Gluck said.

Two days after the rescue, Gluck received acceptance to serve as a combat medic for the U.S. Army. The life-saving experience reinforced his career choice in emergency medicine.

"It was like really thankful that we're able to save somebody's life and keep them living," Gluck said.

Before heading to basic training, Gluck hopes to meet the girl whose life he helped save.

"I haven't met her or seen her at all, but hopefully, maybe soon, I don't know that'd be cool," Gluck said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

