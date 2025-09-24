Lifeguard saves girl who went into cardiac arrest at Sierra Vista pool

A lifeguard at The Cove Aquatic Center in Sierra Vista, along with a bystander, aided a juvenile who went into cardiac arrest Tuesday evening.

According to officials with the City of Sierra Vista, a female juvenile was swimming when her swim coach noticed that she was twitching.

After tapping the juvenile swimmer on the shoulder and not getting a response, the coach jumped in and, along with a lifeguard and bystander, Together, they pulled the swimmer from the water.

After detecting no pulse, the bystander and lifeguard immediately began to work together to administer life-saving CPR.

After one round of CPR, which lasted about 35-45 seconds, the juvenile swimmer showed signs of life by breathing on her own and having a detectable pulse.

By the time Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services arrived to take her to Canyon Vista Medical Center, the juvenile was responsive enough to be able to state her name.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

