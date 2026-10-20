Leaking roofs, aging buildings plague Bisbee schools amid funding wait

BISBEE, Ariz. — School leaders in Cochise County are hoping an in-person look at deteriorating campuses will help move long-delayed facility projects forward.

A member of the state’s school facilities oversight committee visited several districts in Cochise County, where officials say requests for state-funded repairs have been awaiting action.

Among the stops was Bisbee Unified School District, which is seeking funding for new roofs, weatherization and drainage projects at all three of its schools.

“Here's the damage that is being caused because of our leaking roofs,” BUSD Superintendent Jen McBeth said during the tour. “Again, a project that was in since December 2023.”

The district has a budget of roughly $7 million, while the repairs needed across its schools would cost millions more.

Without the money to complete the larger projects, district staff have been forced to find temporary solutions, including moving teachers out of classrooms and using trash cans to catch water from leaking roofs.

“It's whack-a-mole of trying to address the problems and kind of Band-Aid them a little bit,” McBeth said.

The condition of the buildings is also taking a toll on students and staff.

“It's frustrating because the kids see it and what it reflects to them,” Bisbee High School Principal Joni Giacomino said. “It's almost like, yeah, they don't even care enough to keep up our facilities.”

Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay said some schools in the county are in particularly difficult condition.

“There’s some schools that are in horrible [condition]. The conditions will make you cry,” Clay said.

Bisbee Unified has been trying to secure funding for its projects since 2023. According to district officials, the projects are still waiting for state approval to move into the design phase.

Clay said a backlog of facility requests, limited funding and staffing have contributed to challenges with school projects across the state.

“There is a big backlog across the board with facilities,” Clay said. “They don't have that much money, and they have very little staff. But we're going to fix that. We're not going to just say let it slide.”

School officials hope bringing a committee member directly to the campuses will provide a clearer picture of what districts are dealing with.

“When a board member actually comes down and touches and sees, he's more informed and there's a better vote,” Clay said.

For Bisbee school leaders, the wait has become increasingly frustrating.

“We are doing everything we can to try to follow the rules of the process so that we can ensure that we get funded at some point,” McBeth said. “However, it just doesn't seem like it happens fast enough.”

The district is hoping the firsthand look at its leaking roofs and other facility problems will help speed up the state approval process.

Other districts that are being seen are Bowie, Willcox, Valley Union, Elfrida, Douglas, Tombstone, Palominas, Naco, and Sierra Vista.