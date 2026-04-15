Key dates for Benson, Douglas special elections

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Special elections in Benson and Douglas are taking place on May 19. The Benson ballot items pertain to the City of Benson Recall of four council members. Douglas' ballot items pertain to the City of Douglas Charter Amendments.

The Cochise County Elections Office is reminding both communities of key dates, ahead of the elections: Voter Registration April 20; Early Voting Begins April 22; Election Day May 19.

Eligible residents who are not yet registered to vote may do so online at: https://tinyurl.com/85y9ajdw [tinyurl.com]

For assistance, contact the Cochise County Recorder’s Office at 520-432-8350 or visit: https://www.cochise.az.gov/Recorder [cochise.az.gov]

Additional election information is available on the Cochise County Elections website: https://www.cochise.az.gov/Elections [cochise.az.gov]

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