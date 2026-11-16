COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — A proposed SpaceX supercomputing campus in Cochise County could bring thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in investment to the area, but some residents and community advocates are raising concerns about the project's potential impact on groundwater.

Cochise County received a special use permit application on Oct. 30 for property off State Route 191, where SpaceX plans to build the data center.

SpaceX officials say the proposed supercomputing campus would represent an investment of roughly $50 billion.

The company anticipates the project would create about 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs in an area that has struggled with high unemployment.

Frank Antenori, chair of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, said the project could provide significant economic benefits.

“This is about the future of this county, the huge economic benefit that it can provide, the jobs that it can create, not just the primary jobs from the building, but the numerous secondary jobs,” Antenori said.

He said the county needs to consider opportunities to strengthen its economic future.

“We can't continue on the trajectory that we're on because it's gonna lead to significant financial impact for the tax-paying residents of this county,” Antenori said.

But the proposed development comes as the area already faces declining groundwater levels, raising concerns about how much water the campus could use and how that demand could affect people living nearby.

Tara Clayton, organizing director for Rural Arizona Action, said local residents could feel the effects of the project.

“There are a significant number of people that live in that area, and this will disproportionately affect their quality of life on a daily basis,” Clayton said.

Clayton said she wants county officials to make sure the voices of residents are considered as the proposal moves through the approval process.

“I would really like planning and zoning to take into consideration the will of the people, because this community is the people who live here, and they have a right to be heard,” Clayton said.

Cochise County Planning and Zoning is reviewing the special use permit application to determine whether the land can be used for the proposed data center.

Antenori said county officials are weighing both the potential effects of the development and its economic benefits.

“We've seen the proposal provided. We're looking at some of the impacts that are going to be related to them developing that area of the county, and we're looking at the potential benefits that the county can see, some of which seem to be quite significant,” Antenori said

.The Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to discuss the special use permit application on Dec. 9.

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