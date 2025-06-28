'I want Douglas to win' local leaders discuss economic growth potential in the city

Strategizing how to grow Douglas’s economy is what brought leaders from across Southern Arizona together on Friday afternoon in midtown.

With plans for a new commercial port of entry and downtown revitalization project, some, like Ralph Robles, believe now is the time to try to really boost the city’s economy.

“I really want Douglas to win, that’s my end game, I really want Douglas to win,” Robles said.

Robles led Friday’s event, also in attendance were Congressional District 7 candidate Adelita Grijalva, Better Business Bureau staff, and others.

Several years ago, Robles started the Douglas Business Network to try to promote businesses and recruit them to the area.

He said one of the biggest issues Douglas faces is the stigma surrounding it.

“People think the border town is filled with people running rampant with drugs, guns and shooting,” he said.

Douglas has a population of just under 16,0000, according to the U.S. Census. However, right across the border, Agua Prieta has a population of nearly 100,000.

“That’s pretty huge to help us gain businesses,” Robles said.

While Agua Prieta has a huge impact on Douglas’s economy, people skipping over Douglas entirely is a concern for some. Denisse Alvarez with Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona, thinks education can help with that.

“That tax money stays in your community – that’s what goes back to it – so really education, understanding the impact that it has in the community, where that money goes, instead of going somewhere else,” she said.

Other discussions at Friday’s round table included how to increase educational opportunities, getting college graduates to return to the city, and showing business owners looking to expand what Douglas has to offer.

“I think getting people down there might be the struggle, but once they’re there and understand and get to know the community, they’ll want to stay there,” Alvarez said.

As for Robles, he plans to continue to try to encourage growth in the city he calls home.

“I want to come out here (Tucson) again in a couple of months and keep promoting the community of Douglas.”

