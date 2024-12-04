City of Douglas donates land to federal government to build 'state of the art' commercial port of entry

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officials say the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry, in Douglas, processed over a billion dollars of products last year.

A new commercial port and upgrades to the existing port will increase their productivity.

On Wednesday, the City of Douglas donated land they own by the southern border to the U.S. General Services Administration.

The new commercial port of entry will be built west of that land. The City has been trying to give the federal government the land for many years.

“I had no idea it would be so hard to give away land," said Cochise County Board of Supervisor, Ann English.

The project is called Douglas two port solution.

"This is a catalyst for economic development for the United States, for Cochise County and for Douglas,” English said. "This is not a final thing. This is a catalyst for future development, to keep our young people here, to keep our economic development growing, and make people feel good about wanting to live in Douglas."

The addition of a new port doesn't just benefit the City of Douglas, because the products that come across travel across the state and the country.

“Although this is a great project for the City of Douglas, for Cochise County in the state of Arizona, what's going to happen here in the next several years is going to impact the rest of the United States,” said District Director for Congressman Raul Grijalva, Ruben Reyes.

A new commercial port frees up the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry from commercial drivers, decreasing wait time for commuters.

“We'll process more commodities in an efficient and timely manner while ensuring safety and security,” said Port Director, Martin Gomez.

The project costs over 250 million dollars, most of the funding coming from the federal government; through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. The donated land gives the federal government a place to build for free.

“This land transfer is a critical step in making the new port a reality," said Regional Commissioner for Public Buildings Service for the U.S. General Services Administration, Sukee Kang. "This project underscores our commitment to the development of a more efficient and enhanced two-point solution.”

Part two of the project is to update the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry since there haven't been any upgrades to the building since 1993. GSA officials say they will award the contract for the upgrade project next month.

Construction on the new port is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2025.