I-10 Westbound closed near Willcox due to a rollover crash

WILLCOX, Ariz — I-10 westbound is closed near mile marker 336 in Willcox due to a commercial vehicle crash.

Arizona DPS confirmed to KGUN9 that it is investigating a "minor injury collision" that involves a rolled-over commercial vehicle.

They do not have an estimated time for reopening.

