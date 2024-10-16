I-10 Westbound closed near Willcox due to a rollover crash

WILLCOX, Ariz — I-10 westbound is closed near mile marker 336 in Willcox due to a commercial vehicle crash.
Arizona DPS confirmed to KGUN9 that it is investigating a "minor injury collision" that involves a rolled-over commercial vehicle.
They do not have an estimated time for reopening.
